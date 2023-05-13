Lower Speed Limits for North Newcastle, Old County Roads May 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesResidents Cite Crashes on North Newcastle Road as Reason to Lower Speed and Weight LimitsNewcastle Hears Concerns Over Road Speed and Weight LimitsNewcastle Requests Traffic Study for North Newcastle RoadNobleboro Schedules Meeting About Mills Speed BumpsSheepscot Road Closed Until October Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!