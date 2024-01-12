Main Street Apartment Conversion A No-Go For Damariscotta January 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDowntown Apartments, Storage Proposed for DamariscottaDamariscotta Planning Board Finalizes Decisions on 435 Main, Stepping StoneDamariscotta HistoryNewcastle Seeks DEP Permit to Dump Snow in Damariscotta RiverDamariscotta Attorney Violated Professional Standards, Board Says Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!