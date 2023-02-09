Maine Art Walk Celebrates its 10th Anniversary This Year February 9, 2023 at 9:12 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Approves New Location for Farmers’ MarketDamariscotta Police ReportWiscasset Art Walk Returns After Pandemic HiatusAvalon Antiques Market Celebrates 10 YearsDamariscotta Death Cafe Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!