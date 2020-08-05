Maine Doubles Rent Relief as Evictions Resume, Benefits Drop

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- Mills Pauses Some Evictions, Creates Rent Relief Fund
- Lawmakers Want Labor Chief to Explain Delay in Unemployment Benefits
- Poll: Mainers Trust State Government More Than Feds on Virus Response
- Maine Jobless Claims Surge to New Record as Coronavirus Stresses Economy
- Top Democrats Move To Call Back Legislature, But Showdown Could Loom