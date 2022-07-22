Maine Has Already Matched Last Year’s Number of Motorcycle Fatalities July 22, 2022 at 10:06 am Kathleen O'Brien, BDNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Police Department Receives $10,000 Grant for OUI DetailsMaine Motorcycle DeathsPolice Identify Victim of Damariscotta CrashMay is Motorcycle Safety Awareness MonthApril is Distracted Driving Awareness Month Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!