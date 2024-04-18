Maine House Will Vote On Censuring Republicans Who Tied Shooting To Abortion Law April 18, 2024 at 10:22 am Michael Shepherd, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLemelin’s Constituents Deserve BetterWhat Happens If This Indicted Maine Lawmaker Doesn’t Resign?Dresden Artist Exhibits Portraits At State HouseCandidates Discuss Housing, Inflation Concerns During First LCN ForumMaine Takes Step Toward Sealing Records of Old Marijuana Convictions Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!