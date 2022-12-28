Maine Lobstermen See Reasons for Hope after a Challenging 2022 December 28, 2022 at 10:20 am Ethan Genter, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Key Maine Lobster Bait Is Booming. Soon Fishermen May Be Able To Catch More.Simmons Stands Up for FishermenLobstermen Question State Whale Plan at Waldoboro MeetingDMR Sends Whale Proposal to FedsLobstermen Need Help to Save Industry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!