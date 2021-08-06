Maine Regulators are Investigating Verizon’s Phone Numbering Practices August 6, 2021 at 4:31 pm Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Cell Tower Still Up In The AirVerizon Proposes Antennas in Bell Tower of Second Congregational ChurchNew Rule Attaches Price Tags To Potential LegislationNewcastle Approves Cell Antenna at Second Congregational ChurchBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice Concerns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!