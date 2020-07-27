Maine Spending $2M to Market Itself as Safe Tourism Destination

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- Maine Allows Travelers from Three More States without Test
- Maine Office of Tourism to Award Bicentennial Marketing Grants
- Hundreds Protest Coronavirus Restrictions in Augusta
- Virus Restrictions Could Cost Maine $65.9M in 2020 Lodging Tax Revenue
- Businesses Adapt or Close Amid Virus Concerns, While Striving to Serve Community