Maine Will Apply for Federal Program to Boost Unemployment Benefits

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- State Says Details ‘Vague’ on Trump Unemployment Order
- Maine Extends Jobless Benefits 13 Weeks for Workers Still Needing Aid
- Maine Sees New Jobless Claims Rise as National Numbers Jump Above 1M
- Maine Sees Fewest New Jobless Claims Since Pandemic Began
- Maine Sees Spike in New Jobless Claims after Weeks of Decline