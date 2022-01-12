Mainers are Thrifting for Furniture and Cars as Supply Chain Problems Make New Items Scarce January 12, 2022 at 4:27 pm Sam Schipani, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Go time’ for Attic, Basement, Closet Rummage SaleCommunity Design Showhouse Extended‘Vintage Accents’ Online Auction Through July 10Antique Salon Opens in WiscassetBath Antique Sale Offers Free Admission to Younger Generation Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!