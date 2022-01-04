Maine’s Deer Harvest Was the Highest in 53 Years January 4, 2022 at 11:04 am Pete Warner, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHunters Are On Track to Kill the Most Maine Deer Since LBJ Was PresidentOnline Registration Shows Deer Hunters had Best Year Since 2002Firearm Season for Deer Runs Through Nov. 262020’s Deer Harvest Highest in 18 YearsMaine Bear Season Opens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!