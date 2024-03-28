Medomak Middle School Principal To Step Down March 28, 2024 at 11:31 am Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Talks Admin Raises, Changing Special Education and Services NeedsWaldoboro’s RSU 40 Reps Explain Opposition to BudgetMedomak Valley High School Principal ResignsRSU 40 Board of Directors Schedules Dismissal HearingRSU 40 Board Gets Report on Subsidy Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!