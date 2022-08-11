Memorializing a Lost Child, Bremen Family Shines Light on Childhood Cancer August 11, 2022 at 11:15 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Waldoboro Selectman Tapped for Public Works PositionLong CoveEdgecomb’s County Budget Under ProjectionNewcastle Student Wins VFW Essay ContestPort-A-Potty Installed in Damariscotta Mills Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!