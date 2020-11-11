Mills Orders Mainers to Wear Face Coverings in Public Spaces

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Related Stories
- Third Coronavirus Case in Lincoln County, Mills Closes Restaurants, Bars
- How Mills’ Plan to Reopen Economy Compares to Those in Other States
- From the Legislature: As Businesses Reopen, Remember to be a Good Neighbor
- Top Democrats Move To Call Back Legislature, But Showdown Could Loom
- Photo of Maskless Mills Reignites Debate Over Coronavirus Restrictions