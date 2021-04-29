Mills Unveils Plan to Use Stimulus Money to Improve Broadband April 29, 2021 at 9:29 am Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Voters Reject People’s Veto, Dems Back BidenGrant to Expand Broadband Access in BristolSomerville Talks Broadband at Public HearingMills Signs Vitelli Law Making It Easier For Towns to Expand InternetCMP Corridor Across Western Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!