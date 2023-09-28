Molt Reels in Top Prizes, $40K at Tuna Challenge September 28, 2023 at 8:19 am Fritz Freudenberger, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyLCTV to Broadcast Tuna Tournament SpecialBristol Man Wins Half A Boat In A Whopper Of A Fish TaleThe Alewives Are Running at New Bristol Mills Fish LadderBristol 12-Year-Old a Tuna Fishing Legend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!