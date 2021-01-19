More Maine Banks Accepting Applications for Federal Pandemic Loans January 19, 2021 at 4:49 pm Lori Valigra, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Sees New Jobless Claims FallThe Problem with American PartisanshipMaine Sees Fewest New Jobless Claims Since Pandemic BeganMaine’s New Jobless Claims Fall Below Peak Seen During Great RecessionSelf-Employed Languish as Maine Awaits Federal Guidance on Unemployment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!