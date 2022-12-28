Municipal Employee Returns to Roots as Nobleboro’s New Treasurer December 28, 2022 at 8:53 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Selectmen Appoint Interim ClerkNewcastle Names Interim Town AdministratorNobleboro Town Treasurer ResignsNewcastle Approves Tax Collector and Treasurer PositionWhitefield Officials Switch Roles to Improve Handling of Finances Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!