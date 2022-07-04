Nearly 100 March in Pride Month Parade Through Twin Villages July 4, 2022 at 9:07 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Rally for Love’ in Newcastle Draws Nearly 100Protesters Gather in Newcastle to ‘Protect the Results’Waste WatchWaste WatchWaste Watch Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!