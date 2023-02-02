Newcastle Creates Ad Hoc Historic Preservation Committee February 2, 2023 at 12:50 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta and Newcastle to Share Town PlannerNewcastle Selectmen Working with Fire Company on OrdinanceDamariscotta Approves Website for Comprehensive Plan OutreachDamariscotta and Boothbay Harbor Town Planner Agreement Falls ThroughNewcastle’s Broadband Funding Begins to Take Shape Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!