Newcastle Hears Concerns Over Road Speed and Weight Limits July 15, 2022 at 11:35 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBristol Road Speed Limit PetitionBristol Road Speed Limits to Stay the Same, With One ExceptionDOT to Reduce Speed Limit for Section of Main Street, Damariscotta‘Paradigm Shift’ for Bristol Road? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!