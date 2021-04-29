Newcastle Looks to Continue Long-Term Roads Plan in Budget April 29, 2021 at 8:59 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Rescinds Vote on LA Bond PartnershipLA, Newcastle Consider Partnership for BondBremen to Vote on Six-Month Budget at Jan. 11 Town MeetingNewcastle Selectmen Approve Road ProjectWaldoboro Could Cut Interest Rate in Half with Refinancing Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!