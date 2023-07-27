Newcastle Mil Rate Up 10 Cents, Special Town Meeting Scheduled July 27, 2023 at 9:14 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Tax Rate FlatDamariscotta Selectmen Set Tax RateNewcastle Selectmen Lower Mil Rate For 2011Somerville Sets 2022 Mil RateNobleboro Sets Property Tax Rate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!