Newcastle Planning Board Approves Change to New Dead River Facility October 31, 2022 at 4:30 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDead River Surprises Customers with Thanksgiving DinnerNobleboro Receives Appeal of Propane Tank, Appeals Board to MeetNobleboro Planning Board Continues Review of Propane TankNobleboro Planning Board: Propane Tank in Board’s JurisdictionNobleboro to Hold Public Hearing on Propane Proposal Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!