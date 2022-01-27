Newcastle Planning Board Discusses Route 1 Solar Project January 27, 2022 at 8:59 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic Hearing Set for Gardiner Road Solar ProjectBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsNewcastle Planning Board Approves Renys Warehouse ExpansionNobleboro Planning Board Approves Solar FarmNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw Bar Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!