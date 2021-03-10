Newcastle Refunds Coastal Boatworks Fees March 10, 2021 at 1:36 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Considers Forgoing Fees for Small ProjectsNewcastle Planning Board Delays Review of Coastal Boatworks ApplicationNewcastle Selectmen Discuss Progress on Land Use CodeSomerville Hires New Town ClerkNewcastle Selectmen Discuss Cannabis Ordinances Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!