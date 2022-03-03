Newcastle Tables Discussion of $60,000 for Broadband Grant March 3, 2022 at 12:04 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOfficials Absent at Sherman Marsh MeetingNewcastle Discusses Fire Company Ordinance PetitionNewcastle Selectmen Continue Sign DiscussionAlna to Expand Broadband Access with ConnectME GrantNewcastle Selectmen Debate Electronic Sign for Town Office Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!