Newcastle to Propose Municipal Fire Department Ordinance December 15, 2021 at 4:07 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentAlna Planning Board Hears Ordinance Workshop ResultsNewcastle Discusses Shift to All-Volunteer Fire DepartmentNobleboro Selectmen Review FD Cost-Recovery Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!