Newcomer Takes on Seven-Term Selectman in Nobleboro March 16, 2021 at 2:09 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Voters to Consider Purchase of $508K Fire TruckPacked Agenda Leads to Packed House in WaldoboroNobleboro Receives $20K Grant Toward Jaws of LifeWaldoboro EMS Officer Commends Staff for Lifesaving ActionsNobleboro Tackles Requests for Increased Ambulance, Library Funding Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!