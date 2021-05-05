No Candidate for Bremen Selectman May 5, 2021 at 4:11 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsNomination Papers Available in BremenNo Contested Races in BremenBremen Annual Town Meeting March 28Bremen Selectman Will Not Seek Re-Election Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!