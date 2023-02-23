Nobleboro Approves Town Warrant, Expects Revaluation Contract February 23, 2023 at 9:36 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Opts for Town Meeting by ReferendumNobleboro Considers June Town MeetingBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWhitefield Hires Assessing FirmNobleboro Property Taxes Flat Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!