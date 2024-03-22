Nobleboro Broadband Committee Plans Use of ARPA Funds March 22, 2024 at 10:31 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Effort Brings High-Speed, Affordable Internet to BremenCounty Commissioners Fund Housing Initiatives, Direct FundsNewcastle’s Broadband Funding Begins to Take ShapeWhitefield Approves Funding for Broadband ExpansionBremen Funds Broadband Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!