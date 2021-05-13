Nobleboro Planning Board Needs Member May 13, 2021 at 11:04 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Voters to Consider Purchase of $508K Fire TruckNewcomer Takes on Seven-Term Selectman in NobleboroNobleboro to Clean Up Route 1 Park and RideState Proposes Upgrades to Nobleboro Boat LandingNobleboro Aims to Press Forward With Work at Fish Ladder Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!