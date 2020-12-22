Nobleboro Resident Seeks Solution to Neighborhood’s Rodent Infestation December 22, 2020 at 3:34 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Selectmen Field Noise ComplaintPacked Agenda Leads to Packed House in WaldoboroJefferson Selectmen Plan Road RepairsJefferson Considers Changes for Building Heights, Safety Codes‘COVID Confusion’ Causes a Setback for Contractor in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!