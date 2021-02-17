Nobleboro to Consider Cost Recovery for Crash Responses February 17, 2021 at 9:27 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentJefferson May Replace Two Fire Trucks with OneWaldoboro Approves FD Insurance Claims OrdinanceWaldoboro Holds Hearing on FD Insurance Claims OrdinanceNobleboro Voters to Consider Purchase of $508K Fire Truck Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!