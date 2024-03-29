Nobleboro’s Calvary Chapel Opens Door To All March 29, 2024 at 11:43 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Church Celebrates Easter in New HomeMobile Home Fire in Waldoboro Intentionally Set, Investigator SaidChurch To Open Camp In JeffersonWhitefield Pastor Recovering from Motorcycle AccidentFire Damages Waldoboro Mobile Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!