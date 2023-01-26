Nomination Papers Available for Edgecomb Special Election January 26, 2023 at 8:09 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Board Debates 2022 Voting MethodSomerville Elects New Select Board MemberBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsEdgecomb Selectmen Remember Jack SarmanianWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!