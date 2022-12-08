North Pole Express Continues Tradition for Boothbay Visitors, Volunteers December 8, 2022 at 10:31 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAll Aboard the North Pole Express!Victorian Christmas at Alna Railway MuseumOld-Fashioned Holiday Fun at Boothbay Railway VillageSanta Claus is Coming to WaldoboroTickets Added for Victorian Christmas Train Rides Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!