Ordinance Questions and Multi-Million Dollar Decisions Await Wiscasset Voters June 8, 2023 at 3:19 pm Sherwood Olin and Charlotte Boynton, LCNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson to Vote on ‘Opting In’ to Medical Marijuana RetailMedical Marijuana Shop to Open in JeffersonWaldoboro Municipal Budget Down 1.56%Budget Validation Referendums in GSB TownsMedical Cannabis Educator at Lyme Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!