Pemaquid Pond Incident Highlights Importance of Ice Safety January 27, 2021 at 10:37 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentLocal Authorities Conduct Search in DamariscottaAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyAccident Slows Traffic on Route 1 in Newcastle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!