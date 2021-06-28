Planning Commission to Hold Meetings About American Rescue Funds June 28, 2021 at 1:29 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Planning Board Struggles Without PlannerCounty Expects to Receive COVID-19 Funds in MayCounty Commissioners Approve Grant ApplicationPetition to Save Wiscasset Planner in CirculationRegional Planning Commission Welcomes County Planner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!