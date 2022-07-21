Plein Air Artists Support Waldoboro Alpaca Rescue July 21, 2022 at 3:50 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Art Gallery to Host ‘Paint Wiscasset’ Plein Air EventWaldoboro Rescue Farm Hosts Fiber FairOpen Farm Day at TLC Fiber FarmTLC Fiber Farm Open House Oct. 10-12Open House at Alpaca Rescue Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!