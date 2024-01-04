‘Plowasaurus Rex the Mailbox Hunter’ to Patrol Waldoboro this Winter January 4, 2024 at 12:40 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Requesting Proposals for Winter Plowing ServicesPlow Trucks Return to RoadsDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWaldoboro Select Board Discusses Parking, Driving Concerns DowntownWhitefield Holds Public Information Hearing on Gravel Roads Policy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!