Plowing Question Settled in Whitefield, Annual Warrant Approved February 21, 2022 at 3:46 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Discusses Vehicle Weight Ordinance at Public HearingWhitefield Selectmen Discuss Recreation Area, Culvert RepairWhitefield Selectmen Consider Complaints About Office HoursRSU 12 AppointmentDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication Equipment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!