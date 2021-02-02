Pop-Punk Musician from South Bristol Releases First Single February 2, 2021 at 1:15 pm Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefPonder & StirLegion Requests Return of Veteran’s Grave MarkerSouth Bristol School NewsSouth Bristol School Committee Hears Outline for Pre-K Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!