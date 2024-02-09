Possible Location Revives Dreams for Waldoboro Community Center February 9, 2024 at 1:20 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Preps for Community Center at New MaineHealth SiteWaldoboro Committee to Look at Historic DistrictsA.D. Gray Demolition Expected to Begin in the FallNew Kayak Launch in Waldoboro10 Referendum Questions Head to Vote in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!