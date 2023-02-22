Pre-Columbian Stone Ax Head Found on Rutherford Island February 22, 2023 at 12:38 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTar Dumped at Peter’s Pond in WaldoboroBreaking News: South Bristol Preliminary Bridge Design ApprovedSouth Bristol Bridge Proposal ApprovedSomewhere in SomervilleSomewhere in Somerville Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!