Preparation Underway for Bremen Library’s Wreath Sale November 17, 2022 at 3:33 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Library Wreath Sale Volunteers Prepare For Another SelloutVolunteers Mobilize for Bremen Library Fundraiser, a Sellout Every YearBremen Library Preps Wreath SaleMany Thanks for Successful Wreath SaleBremen Library Fundraiser Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!