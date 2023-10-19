Preview: Feverish and Autumnal, ‘The Crucible’ Comes to Poe Theater October 19, 2023 at 11:36 am Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA’s One Act Play to Preview March 2Lincoln Theater Presents ‘The Crucible’ From National Theatre LiveLA’s One-Act ‘Snow Maiden’ to Preview March 2, Compete March 8Heartwood Previews 18th SeasonHeartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ Together Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!